ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %
ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
