VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Stock Performance
Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
