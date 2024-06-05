StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Price Performance
NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. Organovo has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.05.
About Organovo
