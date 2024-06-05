Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 3.1 %

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company's stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

