Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 3.1 %
Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%.
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
