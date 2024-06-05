IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRIDEX

IRIDEX Trading Down 0.4 %

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 105.42% and a negative net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.