Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.