Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.