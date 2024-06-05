ZKH Group Limited’s (NYSE:ZKH) Lock-Up Period To End on June 12th

ZKH Group’s (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 12th. ZKH Group had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $62,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.50. After the end of ZKH Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ZKH Group Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of ZKH opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74. ZKH Group has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.66 million for the quarter.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

