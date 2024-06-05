Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.36. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.