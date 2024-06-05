StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.15 price target for the company.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

