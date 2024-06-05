Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Darcy Willson Rymer Purchases 92,371 Shares

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) insider Darcy Willson Rymer acquired 92,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £89,599.87 ($114,798.04).

Card Factory Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON CARD opened at GBX 93.30 ($1.20) on Wednesday. Card Factory plc has a 52-week low of GBX 79.60 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 119.80 ($1.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £322.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Card Factory alerts:

Card Factory Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 3,571.43%.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.