GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Daniel Adam Rabie Purchases 109,561 Shares

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Adam Rabie acquired 109,561 shares of GetBusy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £71,214.65 ($91,242.34).

Daniel Adam Rabie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Daniel Adam Rabie purchased 255,439 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,489 ($83.14) per share, with a total value of £16,575,436.71 ($21,236,946.46).

On Thursday, May 23rd, Daniel Adam Rabie bought 235,000 shares of GetBusy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £152,750 ($195,707.88).

GetBusy Stock Performance

Shares of GETB opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.89) on Wednesday. GetBusy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 52 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 79 ($1.01). The company has a market capitalization of £35.15 million, a PE ratio of -2,483.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.12.

GetBusy Company Profile

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

