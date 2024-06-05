Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 6.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $17.25 to $22.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hims & Hers Health traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 4,323,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,692,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,664,656.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,664,656.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 712,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,174. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares during the period. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $86,836,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,083.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

