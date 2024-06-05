Giles Wilson Acquires 73,145 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson purchased 73,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £63,636.15 ($81,532.54).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

LON:DOCS opened at GBX 84 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48. The company has a market capitalization of £808.03 million, a P/E ratio of 840.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.84. Dr. Martens plc has a twelve month low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.08).

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

