Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 42.40 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.51), with a volume of 559618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.49 ($0.47).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Hercules Site Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Hercules Site Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.48 million, a PE ratio of 4,175.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.19.

About Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

