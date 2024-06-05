National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $67.45 and last traded at $67.32, with a volume of 151318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.08.

Specifically, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

National Health Investors Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.00.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $314,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,909,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

