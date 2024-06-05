North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 294 ($3.77), with a volume of 238448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.74).

Specifically, insider Charles Park purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £29,300 ($37,540.04). In related news, insider Charles Park purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,300 ($37,540.04). Also, insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £2,473.84 ($3,169.56). Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

North American Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £402.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14,650.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285.08.

North American Income Trust Increases Dividend

About North American Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55,000.00%.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

