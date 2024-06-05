Simon Bourne Purchases 55 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £151.25 ($193.79).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marshalls alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Simon Bourne sold 6,580 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £18,424 ($23,605.38).

On Monday, March 18th, Simon Bourne sold 25,479 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £67,519.35 ($86,507.82).

Marshalls Price Performance

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 321 ($4.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £811.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,585.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. Marshalls plc has a 12-month low of GBX 195.30 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.50 ($4.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 288.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.16.

Marshalls Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,428.57%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on Marshalls

About Marshalls

(Get Free Report)

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.