Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Himanshu Raja Buys 1,144 Shares

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) insider Himanshu Raja bought 1,144 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £331.76 ($425.06).

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 28.24 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,824.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.18. Hammerson Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 29.94 ($0.38).

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

