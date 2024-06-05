Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Himanshu Raja Buys 1,144 Shares

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) insider Himanshu Raja bought 1,144 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £331.76 ($425.06).
Hammerson Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 28.24 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,824.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.18. Hammerson Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 29.94 ($0.38).
About Hammerson
