BILL (NYSE:BILL) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $50.16 and last traded at $50.42, with a volume of 948569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.05.

Specifically, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,178 shares of company stock valued at $228,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

BILL Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.62.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,494,000 after buying an additional 723,151 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,632,000 after buying an additional 243,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $95,702,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

