abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API) Insider Michael Bane Buys 66,700 Shares

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) insider Michael Bane purchased 66,700 shares of abrdn Property Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £35,351 ($45,292.76).

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

abrdn Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.44. abrdn Property Income Trust Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 44.15 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 57.90 ($0.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59.

abrdn Property Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. abrdn Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is -1,739.13%.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

