iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $78.49 and last traded at $78.25, with a volume of 167538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65.

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.