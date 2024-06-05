iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $78.49 and last traded at $78.25, with a volume of 167538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.29.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65.
Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
