Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATSG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

ATSG opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $859.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

