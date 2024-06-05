Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZVIA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Zevia PBC Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZVIA opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.82 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zevia PBC

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,582.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,753,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zevia PBC news, CEO Amy Taylor acquired 55,000 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,582.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,753,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $114,160. 12.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zevia PBC by 51.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

