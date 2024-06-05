Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BMI opened at $187.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $134.06 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.38.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 60.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 14.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

