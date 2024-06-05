Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $44.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,350,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,312,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,847,000 after buying an additional 821,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 96,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,539,000 after acquiring an additional 724,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

