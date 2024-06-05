Tilly’s (TLYS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Tilly’s has set its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.540–0.420 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.65 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $168.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $170,349.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,330,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,007,669.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. StockNews.com raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

