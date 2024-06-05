Planet Labs PBC (PL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Planet Labs PBC has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 63.67%. On average, analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

