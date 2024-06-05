NGL Energy Partners (NGL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NGL Energy Partners Price Performance
NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.67. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile
