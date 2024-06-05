NGL Energy Partners (NGL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.67. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

