Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY25 guidance to $8.00-$8.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.73. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $101.53 and a 1-year high of $145.17.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIC. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAIC

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.