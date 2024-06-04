Rathbones Group PLC Sells 461 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

