Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,998,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,088 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $558,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,190,652 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $173.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.64. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.