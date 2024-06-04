Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $102,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Moody’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MCO opened at $401.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $417.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.