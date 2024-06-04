Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $396.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.42.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $313.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.89 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.35. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $319.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 328.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.