TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $162,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 22,993.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.60 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,657 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,689 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.