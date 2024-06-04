Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.000-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.00-$8.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.60.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.73. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $101.53 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.77.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

