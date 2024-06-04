Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FIS opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

