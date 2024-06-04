Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05 and $3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to down 2.5% to ~$7.24-7.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.31-0.36 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

