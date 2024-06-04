California State Teachers Retirement System Has $89.98 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 924,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $89,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 30,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 46,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 160,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 235,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.