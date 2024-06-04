California State Teachers Retirement System Has $94.73 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,276 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Lululemon Athletica worth $94,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.35.

LULU stock opened at $306.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.97.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

