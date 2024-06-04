California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of FedEx worth $91,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $700,291,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,611,000. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 33,890.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $166,972,000 after buying an additional 649,680 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.74.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE FDX opened at $248.56 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.65 and a 200-day moving average of $256.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

