GitLab’s (GTLB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

Shares of GTLB opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. GitLab has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.44.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 86.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 76.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

