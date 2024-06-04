GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $62.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s current price.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, April 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

GitLab Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $142,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528 over the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in GitLab by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,437 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 71.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after buying an additional 1,762,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $222,591,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $76,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

