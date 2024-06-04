HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Robert W. Baird

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s previous close.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.6 %

HQY stock opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,133 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,803,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 19.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 907,743 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,097,000 after buying an additional 3,640,748 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,307,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.