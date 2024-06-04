CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

