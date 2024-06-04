CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Short Interest Up 5.2% in May

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other CONMED news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $141,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. CONMED has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

