Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $56,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $561.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.87 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.