The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $13.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of THG stock opened at $129.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.02. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $138.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

