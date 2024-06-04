Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declines By 6.5%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 661,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 35.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 405,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 54,342 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,563,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

BIT stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

