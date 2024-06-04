PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an in-line rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PNM

About PNM Resources

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.