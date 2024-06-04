PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68.
PNM Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PNM opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.38.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on PNM
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PNM Resources
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Ulta Beauty: A Must-Have Stock for Your Watchlist This Quarter
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Top 3 Analyst-Downgraded Stocks: Tesla, Workday, Starbucks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Centene Reaffirms Guidance, But Is it Too Late?
Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.