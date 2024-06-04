Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,167 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 3,411.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 438,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 425,527 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $140.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $141.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.61 and a 200-day moving average of $115.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $864,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,020,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,782 shares of company stock worth $3,611,502. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

